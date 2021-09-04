Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Most Memorable Songs of the Legend

Bollywood’s leading romantic hero in the 1970s and 80s, Rishi Kapoor is no longer with us. He left behind his legacy of iconic films and their evergreen songs. Rishi cemented his status as a Bollywood icon in the ‘70s and ‘80s. It is an era that produced some of the most memorable Hindi songs. Tracks from Rishi’s films played a big part in that. On the occasion of the National Award-winning actor’s birth anniversary, we look back at five of his most famous songs.

Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein (1973)

Rishi’s father, the legendary Raj Kapoor, launched the former as a romantic hero alongside Dimple Kapadia in the cult classic Bobby (1973). Composed by the iconic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein is one of the most famous songs featuring Rishi, performed by singers Shailendra Singh and Lata Mangeshkar from lyrics written by Anand Bakshi.

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Dono Mile Is Tarah (1975)

This duet track from suspense thriller Khel Khel Mein (1975) also became a cult classic, featuring Rishi and his wife, actor Neetu Singh. R.D. Burman, who is considered as one of the greatest music directors in Indian cinema, composed the song, while Gulshan Bawra wrote the lyrics. Kishore Kumar and Lata ji performed the song.

Om Shanti Om (1980)

One of the most iconic songs from the 1980s in Bollywood was this Anand Bakshi-penned track, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, from Subhash Ghai’s super hit reincarnation thriller, Karz (1980). Om Shanti Om, performed by Kishore, was later featured in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) film.

Sagar Kinare Dil Yeh Pukare (1985)

This memorable romantic track from the Ramesh Sippy film, Saagar (1985), featuring Rishi and Dimple, was performed by Lata and Kishore, who won a Filmfare Award for this. Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics of this R.D. Burman composition.

Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar (1992)

Deewana (1992) featured the late Bollywood icon Divya Bharti alongside Rishi and Shah Rukh Khan. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar, featuring the veteran actor and Bharti, was performed by Kumar Sanu, with lyrics penned by Sameer and composed by the duo Nadeem-Shravan.

