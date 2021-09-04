Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Shares Emotional Post; A Look at her Movies with late Actor

One of the multifaceted, lively, legendary actors to have graced the silver screen was Rishi Kapoor. The charismatic actor was born on September 4, 1952. His death left a huge void in the Hindi film industry. The National award-winning actor had left a phenomenal body of work; some of which include noteworthy movies with his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor. The duo got married in 1980 and had a beautiful marriage, until his death in 2020. They were lovingly referred to as Bollywood’s golden couple, owing to their heart-warming love story and amazing on-screen charm.

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here is a list of some of the memorable movies of the husband-wife that are a must watch:

Khel Khel Mein

Directed by Ravi Tandon, this suspense thriller movie is considered as one of the most memorable films of the duo. Rishi and Neetu became an iconic on-screen couple with this film. Their terrific chemistry and charming screen presence in the songs like Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (composed by R.D.Burman) had taken the nation by storm.

Rafoo Chakkar

Directed by Narendra Bedi, this was a comedy film that was an adaptation of the American movie Some Like It Hot. Besides Rishi-Neetu’s organic and endearing chemistry, the dialogues (written by Kader Khan), coupled with Kalyanji Anand ji’s music catapulted the movie to its zenith of popularity. Audiences simply loved the couple’s irresistible, adorable appeal.

Kabhi Kabhie

The duo starred in this multi-starrer classic movie directed by Yash Chopra, which went on to become a superhit film of its time. Rishi-Neetu was very endearing in their roles. This romantic film is still remembered fondly for its beautiful storyline and evergreen songs.

Amar Akbar Anthony

One of the blockbuster movies of Hindi cinema, this film went on to become a raging hit during 1977. It was directed by Manmohan Desai. Boasting of a terrific ensemble cast — Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Vinod Khanna, this movie once again was successful in recreating the Rishi-Neetu chemistry on-screen.

Do Dooni Chaar

This sweet and simplistic movie by Habib Faisal showcased Rishi and Neetu as a middle-class couple with their delightful aspirations amidst financial struggles. Be it their comic timing or emotional scenes, both the actors excelled in their performances.

