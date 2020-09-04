Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Times When Neetu Kapoor Remembered Her Late Husband

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Rishi had the solid support of his family, especially his wife, Neetu Kapoor at every step during his final years.

Rishi and Neetu fell in love and got married in 1980. Their chemistry always received much admiration and was an inspiration to many. Over the decades, they co-starred in many films and gave several memorable performances. The couple is blessed with son, Ranbir – an actor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani – a designer.

As we commemorate Rishi’s 68th birth anniversary, let’s look at a few social media posts shared by Neetu in remembrance of her late husband.

Just a few days after Rishi’s departure, Neetu posted a happy picture of her husband. The late actor in the image is seen raising a toast and smiling for the camera. “End of our story,” wrote Neetu to caption the post.

Neetu shared two monochromatic images as she reflected on the deep sense of loss felt by the family. In the first image, which assumedly was taken in the span of the last few years, Rishi is seen jolly. In the second photo, we see Neetu and Rishi share an endearing moment together. In the caption, Neetu wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude (sic.)”

In the frame, we see Neetu and Rishi flanked by Ranbir, Riddhima and her daughter, Samara all smiles. In an emotional moment, Neetu wrote, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.”

Neetu shared a heart-breaking note alongside a throwback picture showing the couple during their youth. As a farewell message, she penned, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away”

After two months of Rishi’s demise, Neetu remembered him with a cheerful throwback photograph. “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !!,” reads her introspective message.

Recently, Neetu shared a happy selfie which features her with daughter and granddaughter. Remembering Rishi in a sweet note, she wrote, “A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you”

Neetu Kapoor is reportedly working on an untitled project under Karan Johar’s production house. She will star opposite Anil Kapoor. The project has roped in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as leads.