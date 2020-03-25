Rishi Kapoor Blasts Trolls Who Asked If He Has Stocked Up Alcohol for 21 Days

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, actor Rishi Kapoor has been active on Twitter sharing advisory, statements and even memes. Even though the veteran actor has a sense of humor, he recently shared a warning on the site, saying that anyone trolling India or his lifestyle would be blocked.

This came after a troll mocked Kapoor, asking if he's stocked up on alcohol amid the 21-day lockdown in the country. An irked Kapoor wrote, “Anyone cracking jokes about my country or my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation.”

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

After this, Kapoor went back to his positive spirit and shared a hopeful post that said what humans would do once the pandemic is over. "Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!," he captioned the text-post.

Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace! pic.twitter.com/EuSzY0kiSV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The Body with Emran Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern that starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The Hindi remake with star Deepika Padukone.





