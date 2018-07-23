English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Romance & This is What He Has to Say
Ever since Alia and Ranbir got attached to star in 'Brahmastra' and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Rishi Kapoor, Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt recently opened up about Alia's rumoured affair with Ranbir, saying, "it’s their life, their space and I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do,"
Now, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor has broken silence over the duo's alleged romance. Talking to Mid-day, Rishi Kapoor said that it's high time Ranbir gets married.
"I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," he said.
When asked if he talks to Ranbir about his marriage plans, the veteran actor said, “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife (Neetu Kapoor) keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all.”
On being asked about Ranbir's alleged affair with Alia, Rishi Kapoor said, "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more."
