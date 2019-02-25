English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor Congratulates Kapoor & Sons Make-up Artist for Oscar Win
International makeup artist Greg Cannom, the man behind Rishi Kapoor's transformation in Kapoor & Sons, won an Oscar for Vice this year.
Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons. Image: Twitter
Loading...
Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu has wished international makeup artist Greg Cannom for winning his fourth Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. Cannom was behind Rishi's transformation in Kapoor & Sons.
Cannom won the award for transforming Hollywood star Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.
Rishi played Sidharth Malhotra and Fawadd Khan's grandfather in the film. The actor tweeted a photograph of himself along with Cannom and captioned it, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film 'Vice'. You did 'Kapoor & Sons' with me. Bravo."
The 66-year-old actor then shared a look of his from the 2016 film and shared that the transformation took five hours daily.
Neetu wrote, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar."
This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth win, having previously collected Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dracula, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
In 2005, Cannom received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Cannom won the award for transforming Hollywood star Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.
Rishi played Sidharth Malhotra and Fawadd Khan's grandfather in the film. The actor tweeted a photograph of himself along with Cannom and captioned it, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film 'Vice'. You did 'Kapoor & Sons' with me. Bravo."
Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019
The 66-year-old actor then shared a look of his from the 2016 film and shared that the transformation took five hours daily.
This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. “Kapoor&Sons”. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019
Neetu wrote, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar."
This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth win, having previously collected Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dracula, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
In 2005, Cannom received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit: A Look at North Korean Leader’s Luxury Train with Mercedes On Board
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results