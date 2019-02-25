LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rishi Kapoor Congratulates Kapoor & Sons Make-up Artist for Oscar Win

International makeup artist Greg Cannom, the man behind Rishi Kapoor's transformation in Kapoor & Sons, won an Oscar for Vice this year.

IANS

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Congratulates Kapoor & Sons Make-up Artist for Oscar Win
Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons. Image: Twitter
Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu has wished international makeup artist Greg Cannom for winning his fourth Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. Cannom was behind Rishi's transformation in Kapoor & Sons.

Cannom won the award for transforming Hollywood star Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

Rishi played Sidharth Malhotra and Fawadd Khan's grandfather in the film. The actor tweeted a photograph of himself along with Cannom and captioned it, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film 'Vice'. You did 'Kapoor & Sons' with me. Bravo."




The 66-year-old actor then shared a look of his from the 2016 film and shared that the transformation took five hours daily.




Neetu wrote, "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar."

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth win, having previously collected Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dracula, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In 2005, Cannom received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.

