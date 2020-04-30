MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Cremated In Presence Of Family In Mumbai; Wife Neetu, Alia Bhatt Inconsolable

Rishi Kapoor Cremated In Presence Of Family In Mumbai; Wife Neetu, Alia Bhatt Inconsolable

Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last at the H N Reliance hospital early morning on Thursday, had been battling cancer for two years.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor was cremated at 4pm at Chandawadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. The veteran actor, who breathed his last at the H N Reliance hospital early morning on Thursday, had been battling cancer for two years.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

In the pictures, which have emerged from the last rites ceremony, Alia could be seen sobbing and consoling an emotional Neetu. Kapoor's sister Rima Jain was also seen comforting Neetu.

Rishi Kapoor Funeral (8)

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

The family even urged the actor's well-wishers to respect the laws that are in force in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force," read a statement issued by the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, has sought special permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai. The Delhi police were said to have facilitated the same.

Riddhima also took to his Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her father. Sharing a selfie with him, Riddhima wrote, "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

