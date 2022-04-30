Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Actresses Who Made Him Original Chocolate Boy of Bollywood

RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Hailing from an acting dynasty, late actor Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in 1970 with his father’s film Mera Naam Joker. He played a child in the movie and even received a National film Award for it. But, what helped him rise to fame was his first lead role in the 1972 film Bobby.

As Bobby became one of the top-grossing films of the 1970s, Rishi too got famous for playing a teenage lover opposite Dimple Kapadia. This kicked off the veteran actor’s journey as an on-screen lover boy and he maintained that image with a number of hits later.

So, today on Rishi Kapoor’s second death anniversary, let us have a look at the ladies who helped shape his image of an original chocolate boy of Bollywood.

Dimple Kapadia

Being his debut film, Bobby had a significant impact on Rishi Kapoor’s career and the kind of roles he did later. The film showcased rebellious love between Rishi and Dimple and had many love-filled sequences. Notably, songs like ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho’ and ‘Main Shayar To Nahin’ showcased the perfect chemistry between the two actors.

Sridevi

Rishi kapoor first shared the screen with Sridevi in the 1986 film Nagina and later left fans in awe with their on-screen chemistry in the 1989 film Chandini. The film is considered one of the iconic films of Hindi cinema majorly due to the captivating songs and romance between Sridevi and Rishi.

Neetu Singh

The duo appeared in films like ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, and ‘Zehreela Insaan’ before they took their on-screen romance to real life and tied the knot. Songs like ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ from the film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ are still etched in the hearts of the audience.

Tina Munim

Rishi and Tina Munim showcased their chemistry for the first time in 1980 film Karz. The movie had super hit songs like ‘Ek Hasina Thi Ek Diwana Tha’ through which Rishi earned the crown for the one of the most romantic lovers. Later, the duo appeared together in ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’, ‘Aap Ke Deewane’ and ‘Bade Dil Wala’.

Poonam Dhillon

Rishi and Poonam made a great pair in the 80s with their film ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’ in 1982. Having become a popular on-screen couple, they did around 10 films together including Sitamgar, Zamana, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Biwi O Biwi, and Tawaif among others.

