Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Check Out Actor's 12 Movies with Neetu Singh

Today marks the second death anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He breathed his last on April 30 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia (blood cancer). Fondly remembered as “Chintu Ji”, Rishi Kapoor had made an enormous contribution to the Bollywood film industry. From making his debut with Mera Naam Joker to his last film Sharma Ji Namkeer, Rishi Kapoor had won a million hearts with his stellar performance and charming personality.

Talking about his personal life, the actor married Neetu Singh in 1980. The two have featured in 12 films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, and Khel Khel Mein among others.

On his death anniversary, let us take a look at the films with his wife, Neetu Singh Kapoor:

Zehreela Insaan (1974)

Directed by S. R. Puttana Kanagal, this movie starred Rishi Kapoor, Mousumi Chatterjee, Neetu Singh and many more. This film was a remake of the Kannada film Naagarahaavu (1972). The song from the movie- O hansini became very popular.

Zinda Dil (1975)

The Action-Romance film by Sikandar Khanna starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Zaheera, Pran Sikand, and I. S Johar. Here, Rishi Kapoor portrayed two roles while Neetu Singh played his love interest.

Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Directed by Ravi Tandon, this movie was based on Romance, comedy and mystery. It included Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rakesh Roshan. The audience also appreciated the songs- ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ and ‘Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge’.

Rafoo Chakkar (1975)

Directed by Narender Bedi, inspired by the Hollywood flick Some Like It Hot, this movie starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rajendranath Malhotra, Asrani and many more. The story centred on two on-the-run murderers who camouflaged themselves as women to hide from the police.

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Yash Chopra directed this hit movie. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were part of this multi-starrer film which included Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and Simi Garewal.

Amar Akbar and Anthony (1977)

Directed by Manmohan Desai, this movie illustrated the story of three brothers who were separated and later reunited after so many years. The dialogue was written by Kader Khan and featured Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi in the lead roles. This movie set a new benchmark.

Doosara Aadmi (1977)

This family drama was directed by Ramesh Talwar. It starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee Gulzar.

Anjane Mein (1978)

Directed by Samir Ganguly, this movie was a family drama starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Dhan Daulat (1980)

This film featured Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Mala Sinha and Pran. Directed by Harish Shah, this 1980 film portrayed the class difference which still exists in our society.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

It was a romantic comedy-drama film by Imtiaz Ali starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

It was a comedy-drama by Habib Faisal, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. This movie is about a teacher who tries hard to keep his family happy and plans to buy a new car, despite facing a financial problem.

Besharam (2013)

It was an action-comedy film by Abhinav Kashyap that starred Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh with their son Ranbir Kapoor and actress Pallavi Sharda.

