Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: How Actor's Co-stars Remembered Him After His Demise

This day last year, we were still coping with the loss of a talented actor Irrfan Khan, when the country received another bad news about the death of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. It has been a year since Rishi passed away at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after his two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

The actor was well known for his witty comebacks and putting forth his point of view honestly and fearlessly on social media and in public. He left a void in the Hindi film industry when he passed. On his first death anniversary, let’s look at how some of his co-stars remembered him in the past year.

1. Actress Juhi Chawla recalled memories of working with Rishi in his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, which will be released in September this year. In an interview, Juhi revealed that during the shoot of the film, he had once called her an “insecure actor” as she used to constantly go to the monitor to review her shots. She said he had a rough exterior but his heart was soft. The two have worked together in scores of films like Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka and Saajan Ka Ghar.

2. Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce the demise of his friend Rishi. While paying tribute to the veteran actor during the ‘i For India’ concert last year, Amitabh remembered him from his younger days. He said Rishi came across as an “enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way.” Big B had tears in his eyes while talking about his friend and co-star in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and the most recent, 102 Not Out.

3. Junior Bachchan, Abhishek, also mentioned one anecdote with the late actor this month. While the two of them were shooting for All Is Well, Rishi revealed how he used to go through gossip websites to learn about his son, Ranbir’s doings. Abhishek was both taken aback and loved his honesty.

4. Hema Malini was another actress who was shocked to hear about the demise of Rishi as she was under the impression that he was recovering. She remembered meeting him at the Diwali party organised at Amitabh’s house in 2019 and claimed that his health looked better. The actress worked with Rishi in films like Naseeb and Ek Chadar Maili Si, among many others.

5. Simi Garewal, who has acted with Rishi in several films, also penned an emotional note on Twitter at the star’s demise. She said Rishi was his dearest friend who used to make her laugh till she started crying and now his demise has left an emptiness. Simi and Rishi starred together in films like Karz and Mera Naam Joker.

