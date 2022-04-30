Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: What Was The Actor's Last Wish?

RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, succumbing to cancer after more than two years of battling the deadly disease. The actor was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2018. He underwent his treatment for over 11 months in New York before returning to India in September 2019. While Rishi Kapoor touched the pinnacle of professional and personal success in his lifetime, there was one wish that remained unfulfilled at the time of his death.

During a recent episode of a talent hunt reality show Hunarbaaz, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu revealed that the actor wanted to see their son, Ranbir getting married in front of his eyes but unfortunately, that could not happen when he was alive.

“This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it, but he is watching,” Neetu Kapoor said.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt earlier this month after dating for over 5 years. The wedding took place at Ranbir’s house Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hill on April 14. The wedding remained an intimate affair and was only attended by the close friends and family of the couple. Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 after coming close during the shoot of director Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra.

Rishi Kapoor on multiple occasions had expressed his fondness for Alia. She even visited the veteran actor during his cancer treatment in New York.

Despite his health conditions, Rishi Kapoor remained active professionally. Ahead of the imposition of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the actor was shooting for director Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen but could not return to complete the project. His remaining portion in the film was later completed by actor Paresh Rawal. Sharmaji Namkeen featured Rishi Kapoor in the role of a 58-year-old widower, who when forced into early retirement, sets to find another occupation.

