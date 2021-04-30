Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: When Ranbir Kapoor Spoke About His Equation with His Father

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year, succumbing to cancer. After his death, son Ranbir Kapoor talked about his relationship with his father and how he has impacted his life – both personally and professionally. A few months after the death of Rishi, Ranbir had said that although his relationship with his father was not ‘friendlier’, he had still not got in terms with the fact that he is no more. He said, “I am still, in some ways, dealing with that.”

In memory of his father, Ranbir even said the veteran actor’s biography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored and gave a sneak peek into the bond he shared with his father. He told that he had a relationship of “complete reverence” with his father. “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father,” the actor revealed.

Ranbir told that Rishi had a huge impact on his life and whatever he is today is because of his father. He was the one who imbibed a strong value system in him and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. “He was an extremely passionate man, a family man,” he told.

Ranbir opened that the unconditional love that he has for his mother Neetu Kapoor is because of his father. He had shown him that his mother is the centre of the family. She is the bedrock and no ups or down can really hamper them if she is around. Ranbir said that this is the most precious gift that his father has given him.

Ranbir revealed the time he spent with his father in the last two years when he was undergoing the treatment, “just walking in silence and being around him… had the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far.” The actor also mentioned that it was his father from whom he learned to respect work as he was the one who was always enthusiastically involved in his work.

