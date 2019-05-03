English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor Declares He is 'Cancer-Free', to Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
After undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, Rishi Kapoor says he is in remission now.
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been staying in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for almost eight months, has finally spoken up about his undisclosed illness. Rishi was away from the country receiving medical treatment for in New York.
In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi Kapoor confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."
The 66-year-old actor, however, added there are more medical procedures to undergo before he is back in India. "I will have to do a bone marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum," Kapoor elaborated.
The 102 Not Out actor continued, "Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans' prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems."
Rishi's elder brother Randhir Kapoor has also commented about his younger brother's health. In a statement to PTI, Randhir had said, "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon."
Several celebs including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Aamir Khan and Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Kapoor in New York.
