Netflix’s latest docu-series titled The Romantics dropped on Valentine’s Day. Directed by filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, it celebrates the legacy of late legend Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films. The series offers fans an insight into how the production house has behind some of the most iconic films, which shaped Hindi cinema. Along with filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who has appeared on the camera for the first time, it features interviews of about 35 actors, who have closely worked with the Veer-Zaara (2004) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) director. Incidentally, it marks the last posthumous release of actor Rishi Kapoor and in many ways, is his swan song.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, Smriti recalls interviewing him, which made for one of the most memorable moments of her life. “It was absolutely amazing! It was probably one of the best experiences of my career doing that interview. He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later,” she says.

She further adds, “He was so generous with his time and I could sense that he was enjoying taking the trip down the memory lane and talking about his friendship with Yash Chopra and the films that they made together, and his own career. So, everything was really special.” The Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Mulk (2018) actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 due to the recurrence of leukemia. He was directed by Chopra on films like Vijay (1988), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Chandni (1989) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The Romantics also brings together the Khan trifecta of Bollywood – superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Talking about the contribution that YRF had on their careers, Smriti says, “There is such an intimate involvement [of YRF] with all three actors. In many ways, it launched Shah Rukh’s career. Aamir was a part of cinema history through his family but he had an involvement with YRF in the latter years of his career and he collaborated with Adi on some of his biggest films.”

She continues, “Salman’s father Salim Khan (writer) and Yash Chopra made Deewaar (1975), one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history. So, I think there is a shared connection and bond among all three because of Yash Chopra. They were very gracious to speak to me but I think the glue that binds them together in many ways is Yash Chopra. I was fortunate that they were eager and willing to speak.”

Grateful to be able to helm a series to pay a tribute to Indian cinema, she states, “Yash Raj Films is one of the reasons I love Bollywood. Some of the earlier films that I saw as a kid were all Yash Chopra films.”

Quiz her about the genesis of The Romantics, and the Indian Matchmaking and Never I Have Ever series creator elaborates, “I wanted to do a documentary on Hindi cinema, and the impact and influence of it. Yash Chopra seemed like the perfect place to start. His films spanned so many decades and generations and defined for the world what Hindi cinema is. When we think of Hindi cinema, what comes to our mind is an aesthetic that was crafted by him. So, he seemed to be a perfect person through whose lens I should tell the story. I reached out to the studio and proposed to them the whole idea and they were excited about it and wanted to know how they could be involved. They gave me access to all their archives and then let me do what I needed to do.”

So, was she star struck interviewing any actor in particular? “Oh yes, absolutely. Every day I was filming for this documentary with some icon or major mega star or someone in some ways that has been a part of my childhood. I could not believe that I was sitting across Kajol or talking to Rani Mukerji or Shah Rukh Khan. It was an incredible experience!” says Smriti excitedly. ​

