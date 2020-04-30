Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67 After Long Battle With Cancer; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown.
News18 reached out to his brother Randhir Kapoor, but he refused to divulge any detail, saying, "I'm not in a condition."
PM Modi mourns the demise of Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt tweet.
Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
Aamir Khan who shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in films like 'Damini' and 'Fanna' thanked the actor for the being the human being he was.
We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love. a.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback picture from the time when she met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in USA. The couple was staying there for the actor's cancer treatment.
My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7
Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein.
A picture of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from their 2013 movie 'D-Day' is going viral on social media. The two icons of Hindi cinema passed away a day apart.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor and writing, "A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji. Your legacy will live on for generations to come."
Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoorpic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB
Anushka Sharma in a tweet said she is heartbroken with the sad news of Rishi Kapoor's death.
I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti.
Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.
He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.
He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.
In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.
He would not have it any other way.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise a while ago. He wrote, "He's GONE.. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" (sic)
T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor's demise.
This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.
Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.
The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. When News18 reached out to him he refused to divulge any detail, saying, "I'm not in a condition."
The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today.
His friends and colleagues from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth among others poured in their condolences for the family on social media.
Rahul Gandhi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called it a great loss for the film industry.
This has been a tragic week from the entertainment industry as the news of Rishi Kapoor's death came a day after Irrfan Khan passed away due to colon infection and a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer on Wednesday.