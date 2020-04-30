 Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67 After Long Battle With Cancer; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | LIVE Updates - News18
Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67 After Long Battle With Cancer; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | LIVE Updates

News18.com | April 30, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Event Highlights

LIVE Updates | Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown.

News18 reached out to his brother Randhir Kapoor, but he refused to divulge any detail, saying, "I'm not in a condition."
Apr 30, 2020 11:15 am (IST)

PM Modi mourns the demise of Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt tweet.

Apr 30, 2020 11:12 am (IST)

"100% child of cinema"-Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan who shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in films like 'Damini' and 'Fanna' thanked the actor for the being the human being he was. 

Apr 30, 2020 11:04 am (IST)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback picture from the time when she met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in USA. The couple was staying there for the actor's cancer treatment. 

Apr 30, 2020 10:54 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2020 10:51 am (IST)

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's Picture from D-Day Goes Viral as Fans Mourn Loss of 2 Stars in 2 Days

A picture of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from their 2013 movie 'D-Day' is going viral on social media. The two icons of Hindi cinema passed away a day apart.

Apr 30, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2020 10:47 am (IST)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor and writing, "A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji. Your legacy will live on for generations to come."

Apr 30, 2020 10:43 am (IST)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 'Saagar' (1985) said that he'll always miss his friend.

Apr 30, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb called the demise of Rishi Kapoor as a loss for the entire country.

Apr 30, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

Superstar Rajinikanth called Rishi Kapoor his dearest friend and said that he's heartbroken with the news. 

Apr 30, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

"Hard to accept"- Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli mourned the death of the veteran actor saying, "It's hard to accept this as this legend passes away."

Apr 30, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Anushka Sharma in a tweet said she is heartbroken with the sad news of Rishi Kapoor's death.

Apr 30, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

A message from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way. 

Apr 30, 2020 10:22 am (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise a while ago. He wrote, "He's GONE.. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" (sic) 

Apr 30, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Apr 30, 2020 10:11 am (IST)

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection. 

Apr 30, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
Apr 30, 2020 10:03 am (IST)

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. When News18 reached out to him he refused to divulge any detail, saying, "I'm not in a condition."

Apr 30, 2020 10:00 am (IST)

The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown.

Apr 30, 2020 9:54 am (IST)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. 

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.

His friends and colleagues from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth among others poured in their condolences for the family on social media.

Rahul Gandhi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called it a great loss for the film industry.

This has been a tragic week from the entertainment industry as the news of Rishi Kapoor's death came a day after Irrfan Khan passed away due to colon infection and a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer on Wednesday.

