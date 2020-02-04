Rishi Kapoor Discharged from Hospital, Back Home
There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital. In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in Delhi.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital where he was diagnosed with a "patch which could have led to pneumonia".
There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.
In a series of tweets, Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city. He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern.
"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.
Kapoor, who is under treatment, said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.
"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued.
Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1).....— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020
I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020
Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an "infection".
Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets