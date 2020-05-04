Rishi Kapoor Fans Mourn Him with His Death Scene from Student of The Year

Rishi Kapoor played a variety of roles in the later part of his career. Among them was a semi-comic role of a principal of a college in Student of the Year.

Rishi played a closeted homosexual in the Karan Johar film. His role meets with a tragic end. After the actor's death on April 30, fans have been mourning him with a scene from Student Of The Year.

In the scene, Rishi on a hospital bed, talking to Ronit Roy before he passes away. Rishi stayed true to the humourous nature of his character even during his last moments on screen. A fan account shared a clip from his death scene from the film.

In real life, too, the actor kept his doctors and medical staff entertained till the last, his family said in a statement.

Fans have also been sharing the recreation of the famous Dafli Wale song in SOTY with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. Several pictures and videos have emerged on social media in which his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors' residence.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Immerses Rishi Kapoor's Ashes in Banganga; Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji In Attendance

Follow @News18Movies for more