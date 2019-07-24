Rishi Kapoor Finally Opens Up on Not Being Around When His Mother Krishna Raj Passed Away

Undergoing treatment for cancer away from home in New York for about a year has not been easy for Rishi Kapoor. And his struggle multiplied manifolds when two days after his leaving for the US, his mother Krishna Raj passed away.

The veteran actor was notably missing from her last rites and crematory ceremonies. It’s been 10 months since and the Mulk actor has finally opened up about the difficult time. "That was very unfortunate. I left for the US on September 29, and my mother passed away on October 1. She knew that I had contracted a serious disorder. That entire period was traumatic for me,” he told Times of India.

“I was caught up with my problem. I didn't know what to do, and I didn't have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn't have the stamina or strength to come back," he added.

Now that he’s better, Kapoor plans to return to India by the end of August. In April, his elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was "almost cancer free". Meanwhile, during his stay in the American capital, several of Kapoor’s family, friends and celebrities visited him frequently to keep him happy and entertained. These include Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev and Anupam Kher.

