Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Finally Opens Up on Not Being Around When His Mother Krishna Raj Passed Away

Now that he’s better, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh plan to return to India by the end of August. 

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Finally Opens Up on Not Being Around When His Mother Krishna Raj Passed Away
A young Rishi Kapoor with his mother Krishna Raj. (Image: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor)
Loading...

Undergoing treatment for cancer away from home in New York for about a year has not been easy for Rishi Kapoor. And his struggle multiplied manifolds when two days after his leaving for the US, his mother Krishna Raj passed away.

The veteran actor was notably missing from her last rites and crematory ceremonies. It’s been 10 months since and the Mulk actor has finally opened up about the difficult time. "That was very unfortunate. I left for the US on September 29, and my mother passed away on October 1. She knew that I had contracted a serious disorder. That entire period was traumatic for me,” he told Times of India.

“I was caught up with my problem. I didn't know what to do, and I didn't have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn't have the stamina or strength to come back," he added.

Now that he’s better, Kapoor plans to return to India by the end of August. In April, his elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was "almost cancer free". Meanwhile, during his stay in the American capital, several of Kapoor’s family, friends and celebrities visited him frequently to keep him happy and entertained. These include Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev and Anupam Kher.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram