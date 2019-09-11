Rishi Kapoor Gets Surprise from Ranbir, Riddhima on His Arrival; Wife Neetu Shares Pic

It had been a year that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was in NYC getting his cancer treatment done. The actor finally touched down Mumbai yesterday, and fans and well wishes couldn't be more happy. Rishi, along with wife Neetu Singh, was papped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday noon.

Rishi Kapoor, who couldn't control his excitement and had been keeping a count of the days, took to his twitter and posted that he was back home after 11 month 11 days!

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

To give their dad a surprise, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party. Neetu shared a picture of a balloon which read welcome home dad. Her caption accurately resonates with the feeling of having 'so much warmth and belonging', despite being just a simple balloon.

View this post on Instagram This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Sonali Bendre, and Shweta Bachchan among others commented on the post, sending thier love and wishes.

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer last September. For his treatment, he was require to go to NYC. The actor had been longing for his his home and wanted to make it to the Ganpati festival, at least. In an earlier interview to The Times Of India, he had told what were the first reactions when the unfortunate news broke out. "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually,” he was quoted.

Throughout thier stay, the actors were paid a visit by celebrities from the industry if they were in NYC. the list is huge and includes names like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ritiesh Deshmukh among others.

