Rishi Kapoor Gets Warm Welcome from Bollywood Buddies Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor is back in India after spending almost a year in New York. The actor, who was in NYC for his health treatment, seems to be enjoying a gala time ever since he came back. After receiving a warm welcome from his kids, the actor also had a mini-reunion with his best friends in Bollywood, including Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Randhir Kapoor. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to Twitter to thank his buddies.
Fans were delighted to see them together. While one fan wrote, “Salamat Rahe Dostana Tumhara,” another commented, “True friends and a caring brother....Rishi Sir, you are really blessed!!”
Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/s8CSP0zlqm— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2019
It is to be noted that the Bobby actor has been vocal about Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan’s contribution to Bollywood. Earlier this month, in an interview with Times Now, Rishi Kapoor said, “Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai, they have worked so much for this country. What about them?”
The actor was starred with Rakesh and Jeetendra in the 1980 film, Aap Ke Deewane. In fact, Rishi and Jeetendra had worked together in quite a number of films including Badalte Rishtey, Sindoor and Ghar Ki Izzat.
