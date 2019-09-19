Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Gets Warm Welcome from Bollywood Buddies Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Randhir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, who was in NYC for his health treatment, seems to be enjoying a gala time ever since he came back. After receiving a warm welcome from his kids, the actor also had a mini-reunion with his best friends in Bollywood

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Gets Warm Welcome from Bollywood Buddies Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor, who was in NYC for his health treatment, seems to be enjoying a gala time ever since he came back. After receiving a warm welcome from his kids, the actor also had a mini-reunion with his best friends in Bollywood
Loading...

Rishi Kapoor is back in India after spending almost a year in New York. The actor, who was in NYC for his health treatment, seems to be enjoying a gala time ever since he came back. After receiving a warm welcome from his kids, the actor also had a mini-reunion with his best friends in Bollywood, including Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Randhir Kapoor. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to Twitter to thank his buddies.

Fans were delighted to see them together. While one fan wrote, “Salamat Rahe Dostana Tumhara,” another commented, “True friends and a caring brother....Rishi Sir, you are really blessed!!”

It is to be noted that the Bobby actor has been vocal about Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan’s contribution to Bollywood. Earlier this month, in an interview with Times Now, Rishi Kapoor said, “Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai, they have worked so much for this country. What about them?”

The actor was starred with Rakesh and Jeetendra in the 1980 film, Aap Ke Deewane. In fact, Rishi and Jeetendra had worked together in quite a number of films including Badalte Rishtey, Sindoor and Ghar Ki Izzat.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram