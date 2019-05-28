Rishi Kapoor Has a List of Suggestions for PM Narendra Modi to Work on in Next 5 Years
Along with congratulatory wishes, Rishi Kapoor listed down some areas to which PM Narendra Modi and his government need to turn their attention.
Image courtesy: Twitter
While he is still in New York, the actor took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his landslide win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Along with congratulatory wishes, he listed down some areas of development to which the PM and his government needs to turn their attention. He suggested improvements in the education and medicine sector and urged the government to provide specialised treatment in hospitals. He also mentioned BJP ministers, Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley in his tweets.
He wrote, "My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It's difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day!"
"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospitals, why can only the few avail/afford these. After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind," Rishi Kapoor wrote in another tweet.
In his last tweet, the actor mentioned that literacy in the country holds more importance than demonetisation, cow slaughter ban and anti secularism, among other issues. "After all, this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation, cow slaughter ban, anti secular etc...are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind," he tweeted.
My sincerest wish,desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day! 🇮🇳— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019
After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospital’s, why can only the few avail/afford these.After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind🇮🇳— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019
After all this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation,cow slaughter ban,anti secular etc...are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019
You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019
While initially, the Kapoor family had denied reports of the actor having cancer, in a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."
On the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on Two Back-to-Back Releases
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi, Khushi: I'm Happy I Have Them in My Life, I Did It for My Dad
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s