Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Rishi Kapoor Has a List of Suggestions for PM Narendra Modi to Work on in Next 5 Years

Along with congratulatory wishes, Rishi Kapoor listed down some areas to which PM Narendra Modi and his government need to turn their attention.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Has a List of Suggestions for PM Narendra Modi to Work on in Next 5 Years
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Rishi Kapoor has been in the news ever since he moved to the US for his medical treatment. He continues to make headlines with frequent visits from his friends and family members in New York. Sometime back, the actor's family announced that now he is "cancer-free" and will be back to India soon.

While he is still in New York, the actor took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his landslide win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Along with congratulatory wishes, he listed down some areas of development to which the PM and his government needs to turn their attention. He suggested improvements in the education and medicine sector and urged the government to provide specialised treatment in hospitals. He also mentioned BJP ministers, Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley in his tweets.

He wrote, "My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It's difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day!"

"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospitals, why can only the few avail/afford these. After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind," Rishi Kapoor wrote in another tweet.

In his last tweet, the actor mentioned that literacy in the country holds more importance than demonetisation, cow slaughter ban and anti secularism, among other issues. "After all, this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation, cow slaughter ban, anti secular etc...are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind," he tweeted.













While initially, the Kapoor family had denied reports of the actor having cancer, in a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health. The senior actor also thanked his family and fans for their support throughout the treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

On the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram