Rishi Kapoor Has a List of Suggestions for PM Narendra Modi to Work on in Next 5 Years

My sincerest wish,desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day! 🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospital’s, why can only the few avail/afford these.After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji.Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

After all this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation,cow slaughter ban,anti secular etc...are no answers in my humble opinion! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019

You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019