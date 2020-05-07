Rishi Kapoor Helped Me Get More Work In The Industry, Says Gulshan Grover

Evergreen Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. Many of the late actor's contemporaries, co-stars and friends paid heartfelt tributes to Kapoor, as well as recalled stories of his influence on their lives.

One of them is actor Gulshan Grover, who talked about how the late actor helped him get validation and work in the industry.

"The news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise has been shocking. He was a fantastic actor and a great human being. At such a time when people all over the world are so concerned and low, getting the news of first Irrfan and then Rishi’s demise has been very difficult and shocking to cope with. I have been a younger friend to Rishi ji. It is like a personal loss for me," the actor told Times of India.





Talking about his experience working with the star, Grover said,"I worked with him when I was new in the industry. I did a film titled, Hawalaat which starred Rishi Kapoor along with Mithun Chakraborty and Shatrughan Sinha. I knew Mithun Chakraborty from my acting institute days where he was our teacher. He used to teach us acting and a subject called, ‘Movement’ where we had to express music without dancing through our expressions and without any words. I did not know Rishi Kapoor at all. I was quite intimidated.

"However, after having seen me during the shooting and afterwards, he came out and started praising me in front of everybody by saying that I am very hard working. He helped me get validation in the industry and eventually more work. From there, I went on to do many films, all thanks to him. He was always very warm and affectionate towards me. He also helped me and guided me through my journey. I was an outsider, I did not belong to this industry. I was a commoner. He made me feel at home," he said.

Gulshan Grover worked with Kapoor in many other films like Kaun Saccha Kaun Jhootha, Vijay, Banjaran, Eena Meena Deeka, among others.

