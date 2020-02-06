Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House

News of Rishi Kapoor being rushed to the hospital had come up after he failed to attend a ceremony of nephew Armaan Jain in Delhi last week. After spending some days at the hospital he was discharged and the was back home in Mumbai. However, new reports suggest that the actor has again hospitalised in Mumbai.

Read: Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has received a legal notice for staying in actress Rashami Desai's residence during her absence. There have been allegations that he has been taking advantage of her property during her absence.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence

After impressing fans with supporting acts in several films, Aparshakti Khurrana is all set to appear as male lead in the upcoming film, Helmet opposite Pranutan Bahl. Several publications had also declared that Aparshakti has signed his second film as a male lead, Rashmi Rocket opposite Taapsee.

Read: Aparshakti Khurana is in Talks for Rashmi Rocket Opposite Taapsee Pannu

Very little is known about Anurag Basu's upcoming film titled Ludo. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao had shared two contrasting appearances of his role in the film which had left fans very confused. Now, his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared another new look from the film of herself alongside Rajkummar Rao and this one is even more different from the last two.

Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares New Look With Rajkummar Rao From Ludo

Recently, Indian celebrities have been speaking out in defense of Priyanka Chopra's Grammy dress. The latest one to defend her was Disha Patani. Speaking to Zoom she called the dress beautiful and stated that the response of the people showed their mentality.

Read: Disha Patani Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit, Calls It Beautiful

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.