1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday clarified that he doing well and is back to Mumbai. However, new reports claim the actor is again hospitalised.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)

News of Rishi Kapoor being rushed to the hospital had come up after he failed to attend a ceremony of nephew Armaan Jain in Delhi last week. After spending some days at the hospital he was discharged and the was back home in Mumbai.

Brushing off the news of concern surrounding him he had told PTI, "I had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess."

However, new reports suggest that the actor has again hospitalised in Mumbai. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapoor has been rushed to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation. His wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are with him. While the cause of his admission is still unknown, the actor was apparently admitted after Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception.

While Neetu and Ranbir were present at the ceremony along with Alia Bhatt, Rishi have it a miss.

Kapoor, who is under treatment, on Tuesday issued a clarification on Twitter as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".

In a series of tweets, he said he had caught an infection due to "pollution" while shooting in the city and thanked his well-wishers for their concern.

"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

