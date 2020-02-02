Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
Rishi Kapoor is said to have suffered a relapse and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi for treatment where he was joined by wife Neetu, son Ranbir and actress Alia Bhatt.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year of treatment in the US. Unfortunately, the veteran actor has been hospitalized again since he has suffered a relapse, according to media reports.
A report quoted a close family member who has said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi." According to another report, Ranbir is accompanied by beau Alia Bhatt.
The news of his deteriorated health came soon after Rishi Kapoor and family were seen absent from Armaan Jain's mehendi Ceremony. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, sister to Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.
A Pinkvilla report said that Ranbir and Alia were also supposed to perform at the ceremony but had to opt out due to the family emergency. Alia even wrapped up her work from the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to accompany Ranbir to Delhi.
View this post on Instagram
Was Delhi pollution the reason for #rishikapoor admission to an hospital recently. He was shooting in Delhi for quite sometime and was the air that affected his health again. There is no actual reason for the relapse yet declared by the family but we will be missing him and #neetusingh at #armaanjain wedding. We hope he gets well soon and maybe he might even turn up with wife and daughter. #aliabhatt and #ranbirkapoor too have joined him to make sure he is well and rockin 👍
Rishi Kapoor had recently returned to India after being successfully treated for cancer. After returning to India, he had said in an interview, "I had lost 26 kgs as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kilos. I don’t want to look too lean, but I haven’t gone back to my original self either. Thank god for that."
