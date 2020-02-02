Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year of treatment in the US. Unfortunately, the veteran actor has been hospitalized again since he has suffered a relapse, according to media reports.

A report quoted a close family member who has said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi." According to another report, Ranbir is accompanied by beau Alia Bhatt.

The news of his deteriorated health came soon after Rishi Kapoor and family were seen absent from Armaan Jain's mehendi Ceremony. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, sister to Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

A Pinkvilla report said that Ranbir and Alia were also supposed to perform at the ceremony but had to opt out due to the family emergency. Alia even wrapped up her work from the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to accompany Ranbir to Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor had recently returned to India after being successfully treated for cancer. After returning to India, he had said in an interview, "I had lost 26 kgs as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kilos. I don’t want to look too lean, but I haven’t gone back to my original self either. Thank god for that."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.