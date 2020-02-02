Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down

Rishi Kapoor is said to have suffered a relapse and was rushed to a hospital in Delhi for treatment where he was joined by wife Neetu, son Ranbir and actress Alia Bhatt.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year of treatment in the US. Unfortunately, the veteran actor has been hospitalized again since he has suffered a relapse, according to media reports.

A report quoted a close family member who has said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi." According to another report, Ranbir is accompanied by beau Alia Bhatt.

The news of his deteriorated health came soon after Rishi Kapoor and family were seen absent from Armaan Jain's mehendi Ceremony. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, sister to Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

A Pinkvilla report said that Ranbir and Alia were also supposed to perform at the ceremony but had to opt out due to the family emergency. Alia even wrapped up her work from the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to accompany Ranbir to Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor had recently returned to India after being successfully treated for cancer. After returning to India, he had said in an interview, "I had lost 26 kgs as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I've gained seven-eight kilos. I don’t want to look too lean, but I haven’t gone back to my original self either. Thank god for that."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram