News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi, Tanhaji to Emerge 12th Highest Grossing Hindi Film

Rishi Kapoor is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it in Delhi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still going strong in theatres. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi, Tanhaji to Emerge 12th Highest Grossing Hindi Film
Rishi Kapoor is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it in Delhi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still going strong in theatres. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in Delhi to attend a family function, has been admitted to a hospital.

Read: Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down

Read: Had an Infection, Getting It Treated, Says Rishi Kapoor on Reports of Hospitalisation

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still going strong in theatres even in the fourth week of its release. The film is all set to become the 12th highest grossing Hindi film today, according to trade pundits. Tanhaji has earned Rs 245 crore in 23 days of it run at the India box office.

Read: Box Office: Tanhaji to Emerge 12th Highest Grossing Hindi Film, Jawaani Jaaneman Gathers Speed on Day 2

Salman Khan lashing out at Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for not revealing his relationship outside the house has irked the contestant's fans. Angry viewers have dared the show's host to talk about Sidharth Shukla, who is said to have been saved time and again.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Exposes Asim Riaz's Rumoured Relationship Outside the House, Irks His Fans

Ex-contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan feel that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's game has gone weak after Himanshi Khurana's re-entry inside the house. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer took to twitter and posted a tweet saying that Himanshi is a 'confused girl' and is just destroying Asim's game rather than being a support.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Ex-Contestants Feel Himanshi Khurana Has Made Asim Riaz's Game Only Weaker

On the death anniversary of his father Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan shared some adorable and wonderful pictures with him. In one of the pictures, Tahir Hussain can be seen holding a young Aamir, recognizable by his iconic cheery smile. Fans were quick to point out Aamir's resemblance to his father, calling him a "carbon copy".

Read: Aamir Khan Shares Rare Pictures With Father Tahir Hussain On Death Anniversary

