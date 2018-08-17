GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Introduces his ‘Sleazy’ Character in Manto on Twitter

The veteran actor spilled details about his character in his upcoming film Manto, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Introduces his ‘Sleazy’ Character in Manto on Twitter
A file photo of Rishi Kapoor.
Loading...
After receiving applause from all quarters for his terrific performance in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Mulk, Rishi Kapoor is geared up for his next film — Manto.

He plays a film producer in the biopic of the iconic Urdu writer.

Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday to introduce his character to his fans. “Played this incorrigible sleazy “tharki” (flirt) film producer in “Manto” along with the terrific @Nawazuddin_S . Just a guest scene for dear @nanditadas. Don’t miss the pants being worn nearly at the chest (the fashion those days-perhaps),” he wrote.
Based on the life and times of Saadat Hasan Manto, the film received a warm applause at the Cannes film festival where it was screened this year.




Set in the pre-independent India of the 1940s, it is written and directed by Nandita Das, and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of the tormented poet. Going by its recently-launched trailer, Manto could prove to be a landmark film for Nawaz’s career.

The movie also has Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Jointly produced by Vikrant Batra, Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and Nandita Das, it is slated to release on September 21, 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Poet Politician: Some of The Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Poet Politician: Some of The Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...