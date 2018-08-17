English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rishi Kapoor Introduces his ‘Sleazy’ Character in Manto on Twitter
The veteran actor spilled details about his character in his upcoming film Manto, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.
A file photo of Rishi Kapoor.
Loading...
After receiving applause from all quarters for his terrific performance in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Mulk, Rishi Kapoor is geared up for his next film — Manto.
He plays a film producer in the biopic of the iconic Urdu writer.
Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday to introduce his character to his fans. “Played this incorrigible sleazy “tharki” (flirt) film producer in “Manto” along with the terrific @Nawazuddin_S . Just a guest scene for dear @nanditadas. Don’t miss the pants being worn nearly at the chest (the fashion those days-perhaps),” he wrote.
Based on the life and times of Saadat Hasan Manto, the film received a warm applause at the Cannes film festival where it was screened this year.
Set in the pre-independent India of the 1940s, it is written and directed by Nandita Das, and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of the tormented poet. Going by its recently-launched trailer, Manto could prove to be a landmark film for Nawaz’s career.
The movie also has Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Jointly produced by Vikrant Batra, Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and Nandita Das, it is slated to release on September 21, 2018.
Also Watch
He plays a film producer in the biopic of the iconic Urdu writer.
Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday to introduce his character to his fans. “Played this incorrigible sleazy “tharki” (flirt) film producer in “Manto” along with the terrific @Nawazuddin_S . Just a guest scene for dear @nanditadas. Don’t miss the pants being worn nearly at the chest (the fashion those days-perhaps),” he wrote.
Based on the life and times of Saadat Hasan Manto, the film received a warm applause at the Cannes film festival where it was screened this year.
Played this incorrigible sleazy “tharki”(flirt) film producer in “Manto”along with the terrific @Nawazuddin_S . Just a guest scene for dear @nanditadas Don’t miss the pants being worn nearly at the chest(the fashion those days-perhaps) pic.twitter.com/sbL66Xm3ty— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2018
Set in the pre-independent India of the 1940s, it is written and directed by Nandita Das, and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of the tormented poet. Going by its recently-launched trailer, Manto could prove to be a landmark film for Nawaz’s career.
The movie also has Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Jointly produced by Vikrant Batra, Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and Nandita Das, it is slated to release on September 21, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...