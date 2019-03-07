English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon
Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in the US for an undisclosed disease.
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month.
There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end.
However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.
A source close to the Kapoor family said, "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return. They have a wedding to plan (his son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days.
"But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"
Interestingly, the Kapoor family hasn’t revealed yet the nature of Rishi’s illness.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end.
However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.
A source close to the Kapoor family said, "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return. They have a wedding to plan (his son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days.
"But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"
Interestingly, the Kapoor family hasn’t revealed yet the nature of Rishi’s illness.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Satire: Indian Players to Sport Abhinandan Style Moustache at World Cup
- At 60, Barbie Still Ruling the Roost in 150 Countries
- India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open Instead of Dhawan in Ranchi?
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results