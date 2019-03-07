Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month.There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end.However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.A source close to the Kapoor family said, "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return. They have a wedding to plan (his son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days."But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"Interestingly, the Kapoor family hasn’t revealed yet the nature of Rishi’s illness.Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.