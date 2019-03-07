LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in the US for an undisclosed disease.

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon
Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month.

There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end.

However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.

A source close to the Kapoor family said, "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return. They have a wedding to plan (his son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days.

"But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"

Interestingly, the Kapoor family hasn’t revealed yet the nature of Rishi’s illness.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Prateik Babbar in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram