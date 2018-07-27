Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk” pic.twitter.com/YCe741vW22 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 26 July 2018

In his first speech after he came to power, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan expressed his interest in maintaining good relations with India, and drawing plans to put an end to the blame game between the two neighbours. While addressing the nation from Islamabad, Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf emerged as the single largest party, said, "We want to improve our relations with India, if their leadership also wants it. This blame game that whatever goes wrong in Pakistan's Balochistan is because of India and vice versa brings us back to square one."Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was quick to laud Khan for his speech. Currently busy in promoting his upcoming film Mulk, Kapoor tweeted, "Well-spoken, Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all the channels for the past two days regarding India-Pakistan. I hope you succeed in making your "Mulk" have good relations with my "Mulk."During his recent visit to Delhi, Kapoor urged the masses to promote brotherhood to eliminate communal hatred and violence in India."We should promote Brotherhood which is needed the most to end communal violence in India," he said.Kapoor, who plays the head of a Muslim family in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, further said that he feels fortunate to have witnessed the end of apartheid in South Africa and communism in Russia and China."Even North Korea and US sat down for delegation level talks; If they can solve their dispute, then why can’t India and Pakistan? Why can’t we also just sit and talk and find out the solution of this age-old rivalry? Are we always going to fight like this?”Mulk, which also features actors Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on August 3.(With inputs from IANS and PTI)