Rishi Kapoor Leaves for US to get Medical Treatment, Wishes Pour in From Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor informed that he is taking a leave for medical treatment.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
On Saturday, Rishi Kapoor informed that he is taking a leave for medical treatment. Before his 'well wishers' could speculate or jump onto some conclusions, he asked them not to unnecessarily speculate.
His tweet read, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"
Soon after his tweet, a number of Bollywood celebrities, extended wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.
While Sonam K Ahuja wrote, "Get well soon chintu uncle, we love you lots!", Sacred Games fame Kubra Sait said, "Be well. Rest well. Hydrate and Bombay can’t wait to have you back."
Recently, the 66 year old actor made headlines, when he along with his family announced to sell off the iconic RK Studio. Rishi told media that the Kapoor family had decided to sell the property after learning that the renovation of the studio would still not generate enough revenue to keep it running. The 70-year-old studio had been gutted by a massive fire the previous year, with flames having engulfed one of its main shooting areas as well several other key facilities.
But despite that, the Kapoors kept to tradition and celebrated Ganpati Visarjan with full enthusiasm amidst a sea of fans at the RK Studios.
