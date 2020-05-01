'Rishi Kapoor Looked as Good as James Dean,' Says Anil Kapoor Who Gave Him This Unique Nickname

Many Bollywood celebrities have been recalling their memories of Rishi Kapoor, after the actor passed away on April 30 due to leukemia. Anil Kapoor too went back in time to narrate how he called his Bollywood senior 'James', because he thought the actor looked like Hollywood star James Dean.

Anil posted on Instagram, "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him... and he loved hearing that from me... he will always be James for me..." Anil also posted a collage of the two actors together to show the similarity.

From his debut film Bobby, Rishi had channeled a particular style and charisma that set him apart from any other Bollywood hero of the time.

Anil had also posted a throwback picture from their childhood days with a message on the demise of Rishi. He had written, "I don't know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always."

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 and was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Thursday evening. Wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other members of the film industry turned up to pay their last respects. Elder brother Randhir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan as well as actor Abhishek Bachchan were also present.

Follow @News18Movies for more