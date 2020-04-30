MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor: Looking At The Timeline of His Battle Against Cancer

Rishi Kapoor: Looking At The Timeline of His Battle Against Cancer

Evergreen Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a two year-long battle with leukaemia, in Mumbai. Here's is a timeline of his battle with the disease.

Bollywood’s original chocolate boy Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. He had returned to India in September last year after getting treatment for cancer in the United States of America for nearly a year.

Rishi had recently announced his upcoming project, a remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Here is a timeline of his struggle against the deadly disease.

September 29, 2018

Rishi Kapoor announces that he will be flying to America to seek “some medical treatment”.

“It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!” he added.

October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor goes out on a stroll with friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!,” read the tweet.

July, 2019

Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor’s birthday is celebrated in New York with daughter Riddhima and family members.

July 30, 2019

Rishi had tweeted that it has been 10 months in New York.

August 21, 2019

Popular chef Vikas Khanna prepared a “sumptuous meal” for Rishi and Neetu, and Anupam Kher. “Thank you “Chef Supreme” Vikas Khanna,for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests,personally. Realised we are related too. See you on Masterchef. Bon Voyage!,” Rishi had tweeted.

September 4, 2019

Rishi celebrates his 67th birthday in the US. In the snap, we could see helium balloons with his initials ‘RK’.

September 10, 2019

Rishi returned to the country after 11 months and 11 days. “Back home,” read the post.

February 4, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to hospital for treatment of an infection. He had posted a couple of tweets explaining the situation, saying “people seem to have assumed a lot different”.

April 29, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problems, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” said elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor dies at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Amitabh Bachchan tweets the news, says he is “devastated”. The tweet was removed later.


