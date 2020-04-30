Rishi Kapoor: Looking At The Timeline of His Battle Against Cancer

Bollywood’s original chocolate boy Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. He had returned to India in September last year after getting treatment for cancer in the United States of America for nearly a year.

Rishi had recently announced his upcoming project, a remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Here is a timeline of his struggle against the deadly disease.

September 29, 2018

Rishi Kapoor announces that he will be flying to America to seek “some medical treatment”.



“It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!” he added.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor goes out on a stroll with friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!,” read the tweet.

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

July, 2019

Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor’s birthday is celebrated in New York with daughter Riddhima and family members.

Happy birthday Neetu from all of us at Vacluse NY. pic.twitter.com/BTjJCrNicE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 9, 2019

July 30, 2019

Rishi had tweeted that it has been 10 months in New York.

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

August 21, 2019

Popular chef Vikas Khanna prepared a “sumptuous meal” for Rishi and Neetu, and Anupam Kher. “Thank you “Chef Supreme” Vikas Khanna,for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests,personally. Realised we are related too. See you on Masterchef. Bon Voyage!,” Rishi had tweeted.

Thank you “Chef Supreme” Vikas Khanna,for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests,personally. Realised we are related too. See you on Masterchef. Bon Voyage! pic.twitter.com/aCzxYb4EC8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2019

Thank you Jay. You all were such gracious hosts! https://t.co/9xv1CkT6dn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 23, 2019

September 4, 2019

Rishi celebrates his 67th birthday in the US. In the snap, we could see helium balloons with his initials ‘RK’.

Happy Balloons and flowers! Thank you people! pic.twitter.com/YFWaveDTXf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

September 10, 2019

Rishi returned to the country after 11 months and 11 days. “Back home,” read the post.

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

February 4, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to hospital for treatment of an infection. He had posted a couple of tweets explaining the situation, saying “people seem to have assumed a lot different”.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

April 29, 2020



Rishi Kapoor was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problems, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” said elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

April 30, 2020



Rishi Kapoor dies at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Amitabh Bachchan tweets the news, says he is “devastated”. The tweet was removed later.



