1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Looks Healthy and Happy in These Latest Pics, See Here

Rishi Kapoor had flown to America in September last year to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Looks Healthy and Happy in These Latest Pics, See Here
Image: Rishi Kapoor/Twitter
Fans have been worrying over Rishi Kapoor's health ever since the 66-year-old actor announced on Twitter that he was taking a temporary break from work to undergo a medical treatment in the United States. However, the illness that ails Rishi is still undisclosed, there were certain pictures circulating on social media which suggested the matter was rather serious. He looked leaner and his hair too were short and graying.



However, allaying people's concern over the matter, Rishi took to Twitter and shared some candid pics with wife Neetu Kapoor and actor Maniesh Paul that show him in good health and looking lively. He captioned the post, "With Gullu Waney at the Zuma,New York. The Cherry Blossom is so awesome this time of the year and so was the lunch!"




Alongside another picture, he wrote, "Thank you my good man,Maniesh Paul. Wish you all success for the projects you mentioned to me. Happy you enjoyed Tony’s."




Rishi, who is in New York City with Neetu, has been getting visitors in the form of industry colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre and son Ranbir Kapoor. There were rumours circulating that Rishi will be returning to India soon, however, there has been no official announcement from his side yet. Talking about his treatment, Rishi recently said that it is currently on and he hopes that he will recover soon.

