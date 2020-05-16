In Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Latest Throwback Pic, Rishi Kapoor Looks Lovingly At Wife Neetu

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after battling leukaemia for two years. His demise left a permanent void in the film industry.

Remembering her late father, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing pictures on her Instagram. On Friday, Riddhima took to the photo-video sharing app to post a monochrome throwback picture featuring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima captioned the picture as: "Love."

Take a look:

Riddhima, who watched the funeral over a FaceTime session with Alia Bhatt, had earlier written she couldn't say a "final goodbye" to her father on her Instagram story. Later, she posted a photo of Rishi to say "Legends live forever... miss you." Riddhima also shared a bunch of childhood memories featuring herself and her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor as pint-sized versions. In one of the photos posted by Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor features with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died in October 2018.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. Just the night before, Riddhima was granted permission to drive to Mumbai from Delhi. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he underwent a treatment in the US for the same. However, the cancer is reportedly said to have relapsed and the actor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. The news of his death came a day after the shocking demise of Bollywood’s talented actor Irrfan Khan.