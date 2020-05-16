MOVIES

1-MIN READ

In Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Latest Throwback Pic, Rishi Kapoor Looks Lovingly At Wife Neetu

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling leukaemia for two years.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after battling leukaemia for two years. His demise left a permanent void in the film industry.

Remembering her late father, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing pictures on her Instagram. On Friday, Riddhima took to the photo-video sharing app to post a monochrome throwback picture featuring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima captioned the picture as: "Love."

Take a look:

ridz

Riddhima, who watched the funeral over a FaceTime session with Alia Bhatt, had earlier written she couldn't say a "final goodbye" to her father on her Instagram story. Later, she posted a photo of Rishi to say "Legends live forever... miss you." Riddhima also shared a bunch of childhood memories featuring herself and her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor as pint-sized versions. In one of the photos posted by Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor features with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died in October 2018.

1aa4609o_riddhima-kapoor-instagram_625x300_04_May_20

8tbqajgg_riddhima-kapoor-instagram_625x300_04_May_20

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. Just the night before, Riddhima was granted permission to drive to Mumbai from Delhi. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he underwent a treatment in the US for the same. However, the cancer is reportedly said to have relapsed and the actor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. The news of his death came a day after the shocking demise of Bollywood’s talented actor Irrfan Khan.

