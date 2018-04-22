English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor Missed Twitter Fights
On the work front, he is looking forward to the release of "102 Not Out". He will be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after 27 years.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor was on a Twitter break but is now back. The veteran actor says he missed all the fun and fights on the social networking site.
"Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you, the fun and fights," Rishi tweeted on Sunday.
Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you,the fun and fights!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 22, 2018
Before this, he had posted on Twitter on March 29.
The actor uses the medium to share his views -- and sometimes got into trouble for speaking without any filter.
For instance, he was criticised for posting a lewd tweet on politician Hillary Clinton, faced flak for posting an indecent video involving a child, and created a stir with his tweet about former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's shirtless act while also cheering for the Indian women's cricket team.
On the work front, he is looking forward to the release of "102 Not Out". He will be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after 27 years.
Umesh Shukla's "102 Not Out" will present the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Big B, and his 75-year-old son (Rishi).
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Give Arsene Wenger Reason to Smile With West Ham Hammering
- The Tippling Point | Jagermeister, the Hunters' Poison Has Many a Myth Attached to it
- Ali Zafar Sexual Harassment Case: Momina Mustehsan Urges the Singer to Apologise
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt