Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Enjoy 'Great' Indian Food at Anupam Kher's House in New York, See Pics
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh enjoyed the perfect Indian lunch at Anupam Kher's apartment in New York.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher hosted an intimate lunch for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, who are currently in New York for the Mulk actor's cancer treatment. The couple enjoyed "great" Indian food at the veteran actor's residence in NYC.
Sharing a series of pictures from their meeting, Kher wrote, "Delighted to have #NeetuJi, @chintskap & Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in New Y. But then don’t I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them." (sic)
Kapoor also tweeted a photograph of himself holding a chapati as Kher and his actress wife smile at the camera.
"At Anupam Kher's apartment for lunch. Had the correct 'aate (flour) ka phulka (Indian bread)' after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu," he captioned the image.
Delighted to have #NeetuJi, @chintskap & Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in New Y. But then don’t I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/JKle7i375n— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 21, 2019
At Anupam Kher’s apartment for lunch. Had the correct “aate(flour) ka phulka( Indian bread) after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu pic.twitter.com/rqjo42qFFM— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 21, 2019
Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.
In April, his elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was on the road to recovery and was "almost cancer free". Many people from the film fraternity have since visited Kapoor in New York.
Actor Shakti Kapoor also recently revealed that Kapoor was “doing fine and will be coming back to India by August end”.
