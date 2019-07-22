Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Enjoy 'Great' Indian Food at Anupam Kher's House in New York, See Pics

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh enjoyed the perfect Indian lunch at Anupam Kher's apartment in New York.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Enjoy 'Great' Indian Food at Anupam Kher's House in New York, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anupam Kher
Loading...

Anupam Kher hosted an intimate lunch for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, who are currently in New York for the Mulk actor's cancer treatment. The couple enjoyed "great" Indian food at the veteran actor's residence in NYC.

Sharing a series of pictures from their meeting, Kher wrote, "Delighted to have #NeetuJi, @chintskap & Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetu ji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in New Y. But then don’t I always say #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them." (sic)

Kapoor also tweeted a photograph of himself holding a chapati as Kher and his actress wife smile at the camera.

"At Anupam Kher's apartment for lunch. Had the correct 'aate (flour) ka phulka (Indian bread)' after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu," he captioned the image.

Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.

In April, his elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was on the road to recovery and was "almost cancer free". Many people from the film fraternity have since visited Kapoor in New York.

Actor Shakti Kapoor also recently revealed that Kapoor was “doing fine and will be coming back to India by August end”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram