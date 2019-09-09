Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu to Finally Return India, Anupam Kher Wishes Them Safe Trip

It has been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment and the actor, who is now cancer-free, has publicly revealed that he is longing to come back home.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Loading...

It has been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment and the actor, who is now cancer-free, has publicly revealed that he is longing to come back home. It was in last September when the actor had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and left all his fans scared. Rishi had the back of his family throughout the tough times. While kids Ranbir and Riddhima would travel frequently to have a check on their dad, wife Neetu Singh has been by his side like a pillar of strength.

It was reported that he might return to India in September and actor Anupam Kher's tweet to the couple wishing them a safe trip back to India have raised speculations about their return to the country from New York. Anupam on Monday morning tweeted, "Dearest Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy and sad at the same time."

He also mentioned that he will miss the star couple terribly. "I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love and prayers," Anupam added.

Things have been better now since Rishi had earlier confirmed about being on the road to healing, having gone under a bone marrow transplant. Taking about his cancer and treatment he told a portal, “I had a marrow problem. I had to get it rectified. There was nothing serious as such. But you can’t fly long hours so I had to be here. I went through treatment and thankfully, it was successful,” he added.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.

