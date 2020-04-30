MOVIES

Rishi Kapoor No More: His Family Mourns Demise of its Closest Member

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor led the family in mourning Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday morning.

The world is mourning the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with leukemia. The star belonged to the majestic Kapoor family, known for their immense devotion and contribution to the Bollywood.

Actress and wife of late star announced the news of the death of the Bobby actor with a heartfelt note. She also shared how the husband did not give up on entertaining others even in the last moments of his life.

Actress Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, shared the same message on her Instagram. Aadar Jain also posted the message from Kapoor family on his Instagram story.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt note for his ‘papa’ and the ‘strongest warrior’. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day,” she wrote.

Actress and niece Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of two of his best men, featuring “Chintu uncle” and her dad Randhir Kapoor.

Bebo’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor also mourned the death of Chintu uncle with a monochrome image from her childhood. “Always looking over family… chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend (sic),” the post read.

Anil Kapoor, a distant relative of Rishi Kapoor, shared a heartfelt wish along with their childhood picture.

Boney Kapoor, Anil’s brother and Rishi’s relative, also shared glimpses of their childhood days.

Sonam Kapoor shared her love for Chintu uncle with a tweet.

Rhea Kapoor also shared condolences for her distant family as they mourned the death.

Rhea

