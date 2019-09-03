Rishi Kapoor on His Cancer Treatment: 'It is Traumatic, But Can Be Dealt With'

It has been almost a year since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment. It was in last September when the actor had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and left all his fans scared. “I was shooting in Delhi. My white blood cells were low and when it was diagnosed, I was asked to go to New York. So we came here and ever since then, we have been here,” Rishi stated in an interview to Times Now.

However, things have been better now since Rishi had earlier confirmed about being on the road to healing, having gone under a bone marrow transplant. Reportedly, he is expected to return to India in the first week of September “I had a marrow problem. I had to get it rectified. There was nothing serious as such. But you can’t fly long hours so I had to be here. I went through treatment and thankfully, it was successful,” he added. The actor has had various celebrities paying him a visit whenever they were in the city. The list is huge and includes names like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, and Anupam Kher to name a few.

Rishi had the back of his family throughout the tough times. While kids Ranbir and Riddhima would travel frequently to have a check on their dad, wife Neetu Singh has been by his side like a pillar of strength. Recounting the experience, the actor said, “It can be dealt with. Cancer is curable. I have had great support from Neetu. My biggest problem was patience. But it is traumatic, no doubt.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.