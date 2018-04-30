English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor On Why He Did Only One Scene in Manto
Rishi Kapoor says he chose to do a cameo in Nandita Das' film Manto just because he has "respect and admiration" for the actress-filmmaker.
A still from Manto (Image: Facebook/ Nandita Das)
Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he chose to do a cameo in Nandita Das' film Manto just because he has "respect and admiration" for the actress-filmmaker.
"I have done one scene in Nandita Das' film 'Manto' in a cameo. Just for the respect and admiration I have for her," Rishi tweeted on Sunday.
The 65-year-old actor's comments come after he said in an interview that working in Manto was a "wrong" call.
"Some mischief monger has tried to create a wedge between her and me. Absolutely untrue! I support the film and wish her all the best at Cannes Film Festival," he tweeted.
Manto is a historical period drama film about the controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto who is known for his writings around the partition of India and Pakistan.
It is the only Indian film in Un Certain Regard category of the Cannes Film Festival, to be held from May 8-19.
The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
