Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence Over the Suspense Around His Treatment, Says 'It's Long & Tedious'

In late September last year, Rishi Kapoor had sent the internet into a flip when he announced that he was heading to the US for some medical treatment and would be away from work for a while. Social media soon became rife with rumours that the veteran actor's been diagnosed with cancer. Speculation mounted over his health after he was not seen at the cremation ceremony of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. However, his brother, actor Randhir Kapoor quashed all the reports that suggested Rishi had cancer.While Randhir had earlier said that they have been doing tests and will update the media about his health condition, Rishi Kapoor has now finally broken silence on the suspense around his illness.Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on in New York, would end soon and he would return."My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue," he said.He also added how he was taking this time as a much needed break from films. Even though he hoped to return to work soon, he said he would certainly not rush into things."Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me."The actor was last seen in Netflix's Rajma Chawal, which is a humorous family drama set in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.Follow @news18movies for more