English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence Over the Suspense Around His Treatment, Says 'It's Long & Tedious'
Actor Rishi Kapoor has finally broken silence on the suspense around his illness.
Actor Rishi Kapoor has finally broken silence on the suspense around his illness.
In late September last year, Rishi Kapoor had sent the internet into a flip when he announced that he was heading to the US for some medical treatment and would be away from work for a while. Social media soon became rife with rumours that the veteran actor's been diagnosed with cancer. Speculation mounted over his health after he was not seen at the cremation ceremony of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. However, his brother, actor Randhir Kapoor quashed all the reports that suggested Rishi had cancer.
While Randhir had earlier said that they have been doing tests and will update the media about his health condition, Rishi Kapoor has now finally broken silence on the suspense around his illness.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on in New York, would end soon and he would return.
“My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue," he said.
He also added how he was taking this time as a much needed break from films. Even though he hoped to return to work soon, he said he would certainly not rush into things.
“Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”
The actor was last seen in Netflix's Rajma Chawal, which is a humorous family drama set in New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While Randhir had earlier said that they have been doing tests and will update the media about his health condition, Rishi Kapoor has now finally broken silence on the suspense around his illness.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on in New York, would end soon and he would return.
“My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue," he said.
He also added how he was taking this time as a much needed break from films. Even though he hoped to return to work soon, he said he would certainly not rush into things.
“Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”
The actor was last seen in Netflix's Rajma Chawal, which is a humorous family drama set in New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Jabalpur's Ishita Vishwakarma Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Cash Prize of Rs 5 Lakh
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- Been Bowling the Best I Ever Have, and England Know It – Disappointed Stuart Broad
- Yeelight Smart Lights Review: Control The Home Lighting From Your Phone, With What is a Solid Alternative to Philips Hue Goodness
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results