Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67, Celebrities Mourn The Evergreen Actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The actor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has sought special permissions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai from Delhi, but she couldn't make it to the cremation. Present for the final rites were his son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, brothers Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor, his sister Rima Jain and his nieces and nephews Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Armaan and Aadar Jain among others. From the industry, Abishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were also present.

Rishi Kapoor was cremated at 4pm at Chandawadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. The veteran actor, who breathed his last at the H N Reliance hospital early morning on Thursday, had been battling cancer for two years.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan condoled the death of his co-star of many films in a tweet on Thursday morning. Akshay Kumar also tweeted calling it a "heartbreaking" news. Superstar Rajinikanth said, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend (sic)."

Many other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor poured in their condolences upon learning about Rishi's demise.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor’s heartfelt speech on father Rishi Kapoor at an award function is doing the rounds on the internet. In his acceptance speech of an award, he talks about his father and what conversations with him are like. His partner Alia Bhatt who was present on the stage at that time can be seen getting emotional with his speech.

The actor spoke at the Zee Cine Awards last year, where he had got the award for best actor for his role in the film Sanju. He said, “My father is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life. I've often heard when you come into some kind of crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person and what you are. Very often, when I meet him or whenever I talk to him he only talks about movies”.

Thursday proved to be black day for cinema lovers as we lost one of its brightest stars in Rishi Kapoor. The actor was 67 and suffering from leukemia for over two years.

Known for great acting chops and versatile roles, Rishi was globally known by his nickname Chintu. Although the endearing call was loved by fans, the actor did not like the nickname. He even tweeted expressing the struggle he went through to establish his name as Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was a revolutionary. Not of the Leninist or Maoist variety, who roam the dense jungles of India and strike fear in the people and police with their menacing guns and their heavy bandoliers. Rishi was a revolutionary of Love. He embodied, in his taboo-breaking Bobby, the freedoms of Woodstock and the yuppification of renegade hippies.

The youth had announced a worldwide revolt in 1968, from Berkeley to Paris to Bombay. India, still rigidly socialist and cleaving to five-year plans, was in the grip of a Nehruvian Congress that was splintering. Indira Gandhi was on the ascendant.

