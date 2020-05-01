MOVIES

11-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Others Pour in Heartfelt Messages

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Entire Hindi film industry mourned the passing of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. Check out what they said about him.

Bollywood has suffered an irreparable loss this week as it bid adieu to two of the finest actors and great humans – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. When everyone was still in shock after the news of the Maqbool actor, Rishi’s death is more unbearable for all.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their tributes to the late veteran actor, remembering the good old times.

One of his contemporaries and a close friend Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘dafliwale’ caricature of the actor in his memory.

View this post on Instagram

... in Memoriam https://tmblr.co/ZwrX5vYFTdCL4y00 had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house .. I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .. We worked in several films together .. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he did .. never .. His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation .. When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatele board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition .. During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly ‘ Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor .. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Actress Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan also shared their tributes to the close friend with heartfelt condolences.



Nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared lovable memories of their ‘Chintu uncle’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt penned an emotional note, sharing how the late actor made her feel like family in the last two years.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Two of Rishi Kapoor’s most famous co-actors, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla could not stop their tears on losing a friend.

View this post on Instagram

Chintuji through my eyes ♥️ Goodbye my friend!

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan also bid their goodbye to the lovable actor, sharing their memories.

Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and other actors who got a chance to share the screen with the late actor paid their tributes.

View this post on Instagram

💔 ये दुःख काहे ख़त्म नहीं होता? In August 2011, I acted in a play written and directed by @khalidmohamed9487 , called ‘Kennedy Bridge’. After the first bell, we saw, seated quietly in a corner was Rishi Kapoor sir. His uncle, Shammi Kapoor had passed away just a few days before ... Later that night I got a call from a landline number... the voice on the other end was distinct. It was Rishi sir, calling to congratulate me on the performance... and share some tips for the future... tips that I use to this day, that I am indebted for ... Years later we met again, I had done a few films, I reminded him of where he’d first seen me...Got a rare chance to hang out with him in Melbourne few more years after that... his camaraderie with his wife was made in heaven... he’d skipped an official lunch one afternoon to go and enjoy some seafood in Melbourne... as I watched him being gently rebuked for that by Simi Garewal, it reminded me of their ‘Mera Naam Joker’ performance... it was kinda impossible to not smile around him... as an actor, he was inimitable... one of his finest performances in the later years was in ‘Agneepath’... my mind was blown... you know why you don’t see anyone do his mimicry? Cuz he was original! I am no industry insider and I still feel wounded by the loss of these two legends in the past 24 hours... men of character, of a bygone time... both of whom showed me kindness in my initial years, kindness I promise to pay forward... God give us the time and space to grieve... 💔RIP sir... you were something else... condolences @neetu54 ma’am. Be strong !

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

View this post on Instagram

I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of “Duniya meri Jeb mein”...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn’t bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Follow @News18Movies for more


