Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and Others Pour in Heartfelt Messages

Bollywood has suffered an irreparable loss this week as it bid adieu to two of the finest actors and great humans – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. When everyone was still in shock after the news of the Maqbool actor, Rishi’s death is more unbearable for all.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their tributes to the late veteran actor, remembering the good old times.

One of his contemporaries and a close friend Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘dafliwale’ caricature of the actor in his memory.

Actress Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan also shared their tributes to the close friend with heartfelt condolences.

On behalf of my father, Mr Jeetendra Kapoor! pic.twitter.com/N10ubcCoV0 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 30, 2020





Nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared lovable memories of their ‘Chintu uncle’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt penned an emotional note, sharing how the late actor made her feel like family in the last two years.

Two of Rishi Kapoor’s most famous co-actors, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla could not stop their tears on losing a friend.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan also bid their goodbye to the lovable actor, sharing their memories.

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and other actors who got a chance to share the screen with the late actor paid their tributes.

#RishiKapoor So many memories on set. Off set. Meeting in your outhouse. “8pm sharp” your booming voice instructing me to be there. The world will never be the same without you. Tears aren’t stopping. Love you always. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 30, 2020

This week just keeps getting worse. #RishiKapoor ji, can’t believe that you’re gone. Will miss your advice and insight that you always showered me with, and of course your infectious smile. My deepest condolences to Ranbir Neetu ji and all the family members. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) April 30, 2020

