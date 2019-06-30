Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Points Out What's Unique About Today's India vs England World Cup Match

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to point out that cricket fans from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be rooting for India's victory against England today.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Points Out What's Unique About Today's India vs England World Cup Match
Image by News18.
Today's India vs England match is a crucial one because of multiple reasons. While winning this one will get India a spot in the semi-finals, England is on the verge of leaving the tournament. Pakistan defeated Afganistan on Saturday, securing a spot above England with nine points. England, which has 8 points so far, is under pressure to win today's match against India as well as the one against New Zealand on July 3 in order to stay in the contest.

If England loses today, Pakistan stands a higher chance of qualifying. They have only one match to go before the semis, against Bangladesh on July 5. Pakistan will have a tough time staying in the tournament if the English team wins today. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with two matches remaining each, have 7 and 6 points respectively and are breathing down England's neck.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stand to benefit if India wins today's match. Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to point out that cricket fans from all three countries would be rooting for India's victory today.

The 66-year-old actor also congratulated Pakistan over their victory against Afganistan. He said, "Again very well played Afghanistan but tough luck. Congratulations [Pakistan]."

Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York since late last year and is currently recuperating in the city. There are reports that he will return to India before his birthday on September 4. However, he will be seen on the big screen soon - the first official poster of his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka, which releases on July 19, was revealed recently.

Read: Rishi Kapoor to be Back On Screen with Jhootha Kahin Ka, See First Look Here

Follow @News18Movies for more

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

