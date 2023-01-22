Rishi Kapoor Poses With His Children Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Wife Neetu Kapoor in Throwback Family Pic

Ever since, Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise, his family members have kept his memory alive through throwback photos and videos. Neetu Kapoor, the late actor’s actress-wife often takes her fans and followers down memory lane with the throwback photos she shares with Rishi. On Sunday, the actress shared yet another old picture with Rishi Kapoor as they marked their wedding anniversary.

In the photo, a young Rishi and Neetu can be seen posing with their kids Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Time fliessss …… Only memories….. "

Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

As soon as she shared the photo, several Bollywood celebrities left lovely comments. Riddhima, Abhishek Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor left heart-shaped emojis while one of her fans wrote, “Nice family memories.. all are looking lovely"

Neetu Kapoor made her comeback in Bollywood after a long hiatus with the 2022 movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress was one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s but she bid adieu to her acting career at the age of 21 soon after she married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Since then, she has appeared on big screens in movies such as Do Dooni Chaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Neetu Kapoor once revealed in an interview that both Rishi and she fainted at their wedding. During a candid conversation with influencer Dolly Singh last year, she said that there was a massive crowd of approximately 5,000 guests at her wedding. Recalling her wedding ceremony, the actress stated that the crowd left her and Rishi Kapoor quite uncomfortable and they both fainted. “My husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting onto the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that’s how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the saat pheras,” she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here