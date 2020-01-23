Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Rishi Kapoor Puzzles People with This Veteran Actor's Throwback Pic

Rishi Kapoor is testing the Bollywood buff in you. Can you identify the actor in this viral pic shared by Rishi?

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rishi Kapoor Puzzles People with This Veteran Actor's Throwback Pic
Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback pic on Twitter

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor enjoys a considerable following on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his interesting tweets.

The 67-year-old actor, known for his throwback pictures, recently shared a picture quiz for his followers.

Read: Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam

In the photo, a person can be seen in a ghunghat with a bindi. “Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon,” Rishi tweeted.

The Mulk actor’s tweet became a hit on Twitter and there were a few common answers. Some users said it could be his grandmother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor, many others thought it was legendary actor Pran.

Rishi revealed the answer later and Twitter did get it right. “The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke,” he tweeted.

There was one user who sought to explain the mystery behind Pran dressing up as a woman. “In his elder brother's marriage, he [Pran] surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover,” he said.

Another user found clues in the photo itself that pointed towards the identity of the actor.

Another Twitter user said that Pran once essayed the role of Sita in a local Ramlila.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram