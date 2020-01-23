Rishi Kapoor Puzzles People with This Veteran Actor's Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor enjoys a considerable following on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his interesting tweets.

The 67-year-old actor, known for his throwback pictures, recently shared a picture quiz for his followers.

In the photo, a person can be seen in a ghunghat with a bindi. “Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon,” Rishi tweeted.

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

The Mulk actor’s tweet became a hit on Twitter and there were a few common answers. Some users said it could be his grandmother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor, many others thought it was legendary actor Pran.

Rishi revealed the answer later and Twitter did get it right. “The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke,” he tweeted.

The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

There was one user who sought to explain the mystery behind Pran dressing up as a woman. “In his elder brother's marriage, he [Pran] surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover,” he said.

This is legendary actor Pran. He was unmarried at that time. In his elder brother's marriage, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover. This year is his birth centenary and his son Sunil Sikand released this snap from their family album. — Amit (@amitjuvekar) January 22, 2020

Another user found clues in the photo itself that pointed towards the identity of the actor.

signed Kumari Pran ? pic.twitter.com/EbfoQdcFIt — Keshab Sen (@sen_kc_fuchan) January 22, 2020

Another Twitter user said that Pran once essayed the role of Sita in a local Ramlila.

