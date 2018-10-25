English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Meet Robert De Niro in New York, See Photo
Rishi Kapoor met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro in New York on Wednesday.
(Image: Twitter/Fox Star Hindi)
Rishi Kapoor is making the most of his time in the US as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed disease.
After meeting Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra, Rishi met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro in New York’s Manhattan on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of himself, son Ranbir Kapoor and De Niro, apparently clicked in New York on the roadside with traffic moving on in the background.
Gushing about his fan-boy moment, he wrote, “Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob! (sic).”
In the photo, Rishi and Ranbir are visibly trying to contain their happiness at the chance meeting with De Niro who stands between them posing for the photograph.
Rishi is currently in New York with wife Neetu and son Ranbir. While there, he has been meeting several other actors who are also in NYC for varied reasons—Sonali Bendre is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, Anupam Kher is shooting for his forthcoming show New Amsterdam and Priyanka Chopra, who has shifted base there, is currently prepping for her impending wedding with American singer Nick Jonas.
Most recently, the veteran actor is being visited by Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018
The night that was! ❤️❤️#NeetuKapoor @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL @chintskap Looking forward to the plans we’ve made! pic.twitter.com/z67VPUFFb2— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 9, 2018
Dearest @chintskap & #NeetuJi. Thank you for a great evening full of anecdotes about love, life, hindi songs & desi food. Your laughter warmed my heart in freezing New York. Good luck with the hospital visit tomorrow. Looking forward to another great evening soon. Love. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/toNbrG4AG9— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 23, 2018
