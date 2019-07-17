Rishi Kapoor Returning to Mumbai by End of August, Confirms Shakti Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is on the road to recovery and is "almost cancer free", his elder brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI in April. Many people from the film fraternity have since visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where the veteran actor is currently recovering after undergoing cancer treatment.

Now, actor Shakti Kapoor has revealed that Rishi is “doing fine and will be coming back to India by August end”.

"My and Chintu’s birthday is just a day apart and we have been celebrating together and cut cakes from the times when Raj Kapoor (Rishi’s father) was alive and we would be shooting in Chembur. When I spoke to him last, and told him that our birthday is coming and I’m going to miss him this time, Chintu said, ‘We’re going to celebrate the birthday together again in Mumbai’,” said an excited Shakti, adding “This news made my day and we all are eagerly waiting for him to come back," Shakti was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shakti’s birthday falls on September 3, while Rishi blows out candles on September 4. Neetu Kapoor had earlier hinted that Rishi had been diagnosed with cancer in her New Year's post.

"Happy 2019... No resolutions only wishes this year! Less pollution, traffic! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign! Good health," she had shared on Instagram along with a picture with her family.

Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in October.

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

Follow @News18Movies for more