Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in the US for a medical treatment, reveals the reason behind his sudden visible grey hair
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in the US for a medical treatment, said the reason behind his sudden visible grey hair is nothing but one of his upcoming untitled films.
The veteran actor tweeted on Tuesday night: "This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Avan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is untitled. Trust this clears the air."
He also shared a picture of the final look of the character and wrote: "This is the final look of the film. Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon."
The actor, who recently lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, left for his medical treatment on September 29.
Writing a note to his fans, the "102 Not Out" actor said: "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"
The actor was last seen on screen in a cameo on Nandita Das' directorial "Manto"
