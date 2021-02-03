Rishi Kapoor Saved Padmini Kolhapure Twice from Fire, Actress Reveals on Indian Idol 12

This weekend, the Indian Idol stage would be graced by the actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillion. During the shoot of the episode, they shared many stories, and one of the special ones was about Rishi Kapoor.

After contestant Pawandeep performed the songs Hoga Tumse Pyaar Kaun and Yeh Zameen, Padmini shared an interesting story. Padmini shared that the late Rishi Kapoor saved her twice from fire hazards - once during the shoot of the song Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun (Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai), when the entire set caught fire. The second time was during the shoot of their blockbuster movie Prem Rog.

Padmini said, "Rishi ji was not only a great actor but a very nice human being also. He was always there to help others and he saved me twice. The respect I had for him inevitably increased. He will always be there in our prayers."

Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure paired up for a number of films including Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai (1981), Prem Rog (1982), and Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan (1984). Poonam Dhillona also worked with the actor in films inclduing Yeh Vaada Raha (1982) and Zamana (1985).

The actor passed away a prolonged battle with cancer, on April 30, 2020.